Messi leads Argentina to 2nd Copa America title win despite injury, fans call him 'the undisputed GOAT'

Football fans may eternally be at war with one another between attempting to decide who among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo deserve to be the GOAT (greatest of all time), but the former's near-heroic match play on July 15, in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium led Argentina to a history-defining win at the Copa America finals. Argentina won 1-0 in their final match against Colombia, making this their 16th win in the tournament. Messi becomes the most decorated player in football history with 45 senior trophies(X)

It is worth noting that Messi himself has now been a part of two Copa America wins, the first being back in 2021 when Argentina beat Brazil 1-0. Argentina's win came despite Messi suffering a serious ankle injury mid-play which benched him for the remainder of the match.

Visuals of his sorely swollen ankle and helpless face soon stood redeemed by an ear-to-ear grin when Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in extra-time.

Why this win is extra special for Messi fans the world over, is that it has made their football hero the most decorated player in the history of the game. Iconic at the very least — and the internet agrees.

All hail the GOAT!

The Copa America win for Argentina is truly one for the books as it statistically makes Messi the holder of a whooping 45 senior trophies. Charting this journey, an X user commented, "Lionel Messi is now the most decorated player with 45 titles including the Copa América he won today 👑. LIONEL MESSI, The greatest there is. The greatest there ever was. The greatest there ever will be. The undisputed GOAT 🐐. #messi #MessiDay #argentina #GOAT". Another commented, "From losing three finals in a row to winning three in a row. Absolute Cinema.💥🔥 #Messi 🐐". A third comment read, "Argentina 🔥 messi's injury 💔, what a night it was, no one will ever beat Messi the god of football. Messi has given more to football than football to him. #Messi".

Other comments read: "When you’re the greatest of all time, you create magic" and "LIONEL MESSI IS NOW THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FOOTBALLER IN HISTORY! MESSI HAS COMPLETED FOOTBALL 🐐#CopaAmérica #Messi".

Circling back to what the Copa America win means for Messi personally, the footballer has now surpassed former Brazilian footballer Dani Alves who capped off at 44 trophies. The Copa America title is also Messi's fourth international win for Argentina in 3 years. Between 2021 to 2024, Messi has led Argentina to win 2 Copa America titles, 1 FIFA Word Cup and 1 Finalissima. While fans are of course still concerned over the seriousness of the ankle injury sustained by Messi, it is safe to say that this is a moment of thorough celebration.

You can watch his ascent to the top in the world of football in Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

Do you think Messi is the GOAT?