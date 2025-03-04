Menu Explore
Mika Singh says Shah Rukh Khan didn't deliver on his promise of gifting a bike, but gave it to John Abraham and Abhishek

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 04, 2025 12:20 PM IST

Mika Singh recently shared a lighthearted complaint about Shah Rukh Khan, teasing the superstar for not fulfilling a promise.

Singer-composer Mika Singh recently made a playful remark about actor Shah Rukh Khan, teasing the superstar for not keeping a promise he once made. Mika recalled that while SRK had gifted bikes to actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, he never followed through on his promise to Mika.

Mika Singh jokingly complained about SRK not fulfilling his promise
Mika Singh jokingly complained about SRK not fulfilling his promise

“Although I have received gifts from him, he had once promised to gift me a bike. In fact, he promised it when he gifted a bike to Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. Even if not a bike, at least gift me a cycle, I’d be very happy,” Mika joked as he recalled in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his generosity and warmth, a quality that has earned him admiration from many in the industry. Mika, who has sung for the superstar in films like Raees and Happy New Year, shared his own experience of SRK’s kindness.

Recalling an incident from Hrithik Roshan’s birthday party nearly a decade ago, Mika said that after the celebrations stretched into the early hours, SRK invited everyone for a drive in his newly acquired Rolls-Royce. However, Mika suggested taking his Hummer instead since it was spacious enough to fit the group, which included Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor. The only issue? They needed a driver.

“I asked Shah Rukh Khan to drive because all of us couldn’t fit in the Hummer if we asked the driver to take the car. But, he is such a sweet person that he agreed, and we all went on the drive, and Ranveer was sitting in the boot," Mika shared.

The night turned into an unforgettable experience, lasting until 7 or 8 in the morning. Mika even posted a selfie with SRK, Ranveer, and Hrithik, cherishing the memory. He further revealed that SRK had gifted him a PlayStation 5, highlighting the actor’s thoughtful nature.

