Miss India Supranational Ayushree Malik: I am visualising the third crown for India

Ayushree Malik is set to embark on an exciting adventure in Poland as being the winner of Liva Miss Diva Supranational title, she will be representing India at Miss Supranational 2025. For her, this achievement is not just for her but her mum too. “I'm raised by a single mother, and she has done a fabulous job in balancing her job as a policewoman and being a mum. While growing up, I've had the values of doing something for your country and being patriotic. Now that I have the chance to grow in my career, while doing it for my country, it brings immense honour to me, and I'm so grateful for this chance,” she says. Miss Diva Supranational Ayushree Malik

Having seen the loss of her father to a road accident when she was just seven-years-old, Ayushree Malik insists that the experience has shaped her quite poignantly. “Ever since I was a child, I have faced that trauma. I know how it feels losing your own parent and dealing with that grief, because there is not anything called as grievance counselling, which is very open in our country. That's something that I want to initiate through my Ground Up initiative project Bravehearts,” she shares.

Ayushree adds, “We do talk about the physical loss about the person who is gone, but what about the people who are out there living their life with that grief? I needed the right platform to create awareness because sometimes all we have to do is just talk and create a safe place.” She is now aiming to bring the third Supranational crown to India: “I visualise the moment rather than imagining it, because visualisation really helps you to attract it. I visualise that I'm getting this crown not only for myself, but for everyone who’s been there in this journey and to everyone that I can serve with this crown.”

While she is in awe of former pageant winners like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ayushree is most inspired by Miss Supranational 2016 from India, Srinidhi Shetty. “The world of pageantry opened for me because of her, and she has also been raised by a single parent. So, I know what it takes to come from that background and go to the stage. I really admire her,” she says.

So, like Srinidhi, who went on to become an actor and do KGF franchise, does she also want to become an actor? “What I'm doing right now with my platform is telling my story and acting is all about telling stories to the world. Acting is something that aligns with what I am trying to do with my life. So, yes, it is something I'm hoping that I get great opportunities for after this,” she responds.