Modern Family x Badri Ki Dulhania: Sofía Vergara's choice of music has left fans confused; ‘Jay Pritchett ki Dulhaniya’

If there’s any actor who seamlessly bridges the gap between multiple cultures, it has to be the fabulous Sofía Vergara. You know her as the high-maintenance, sassy wife Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on hit family-comedy Modern Family, but in a recent Instagram post, she brought a whole new vibe to the table that had her Indian fans completely shaken. The Colombian-American actor, who’s no stranger to the hearts of millions worldwide, recently shared a post on Instagram that had all of us scratching our heads (but in the best possible way). She was hanging out with her friends, including Ofira Sandberg and jewellry designer Lorraine Schwartz. The pic? Standard glamour. The caption? Classic Sofía. It read, “When u know u know @lorraineschwartz ❤️💎😂,” but it was the soundtrack that got people talking. Modern Family x Badrinath

And what was the background music? Badri Ki Dulhania from the Bollywood blockbuster starring the iconic Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan — Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) – yep, you read that right. Not exactly something you’d expect to hear blaring from Vergara’s speakers! But then again, maybe we should’ve known better.

Naturally, her Indian fans were living for this unexpected crossover. The comments under the post flooded in, and it was a treasure trove of reactions that ranged from disbelief to admiration. One fan summed up all our thoughts perfectly: “I triple-checked to see if the song was for this post or something else 😂.” Another comment humorously wondered, “Someone start processing her Aadhar card, please.” Then there was this gem: “What in the Jay Pritchett ki Dulhaniya is going on here?” This, of course, is a cheeky reference to her Modern Family husband, the lovable curmudgeon Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O’Neill. We love the crossover potential here. But wait, it gets better. One more fan said, “What crossover is this?” and another quipped, “Sofia, wow (for the song) you’re my idol.” It’s official: Sofía’s Bollywood vibes have made her the new queen of cultural fusion. And let's not forget this gem: “Tbh Gloria would rock Sararara!” Who could argue with that? Another comment that had us laughing out loud: “What in the world of Badrinath x Modern Family is thissss🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣🤣😭🤣.”

So, is Vergara “too Desi” for us now? We think so. She’s serving us Colombian flair with a side of Bollywood, and we couldn’t be more here for it.