Mona Singh: I have experienced this high exactly after 20 years

Actor Mona Singh had a fantastic year with all her 3 releases including, Made In Heaven 2, Kaala Paani, and Kafas, appreciated by the audience. With 6 releases and many shoots lined up next year, she reflects on 2023 and her goals for 2024 as the year ends. She tells us, “Highlights of 2023 had some very memorable moments. “I got a compliment on Instagram, ‘Aap toh lady SRK nikle,’ because he also had three releases this year. I even got my SRK selfie on his birthday. Secondly, I have revamped my wardrobe and style completely. The weight loss also happened; I lost 12 kgs. Bulbul Johri was also a major highlight for me this year. I am being invited to so many round tables,” adding, “All this is something very new to me. The entire industry was reaching out to me to congratulate me. I am grateful for 2023; it has been a blessing. I am experiencing this high exactly after 20 years; I saw this kind of madness in 2003. I am very excited for 2024 as there is a great lineup of shoots and releases.” Mona Singh on 2023 year ender

“I have seen so much love and appreciation coming from everywhere. Earlier, mothers, grandmothers, etc., used to come and say that we love you, but now I’m getting all the love from Gen Z as well, and that’s the power of OTT,” the 42-year-old remarks, highlighting the transformative influence of digital platforms in the entertainment industry.

“The boom is exciting. OTT is the only platform that can tell all these bold and beautiful stories. It’s a different game altogether. Every actor is shooting for OTT now, whether it is a film actor, TV, or a theatre person, and every viewer is binge-watching,” she further adds.

Reflecting on her diverse roles in three distinct shows, Singh says, “All three shows have been different from each other, and even the characters were distinct, which is so rare. Bulbul got a lot of love. It’s been an outstanding year for me,” she continues, talking about the turning point in her career. “I was wondering since 2019 that I am only shooting, when will the shows come out? I didn’t have a single release till 2022, but then Lal Singh Chadha came, and the game changed. It’s just the celebration mode right now.”

The success of 2023 has been nothing but a surprise for the actor: “I did not expect that 2023 would turn out like this. All the work that I have done this year was because of Lal Singh Chadha, but now Bulbul has transcended into good work, and 2024 is because of her. I have six releases lined up. This year itself I shot for four web shows, and next year I am busy till October; my dates are gone. So, I am celebrating this new phase.”

Singh also reveals her aspirations for diverse roles in the future. “I want to play an antagonist, a cop, and do some biopic. These are my goals for the coming year. I want to explore the darker side, and it is happening!” Reflecting on a past low point in her career around 2014, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actor talks about her decision to transition from television to theatre and OTT. “There was a lost phase in my life around 2014. As an actor, I had done everything on TV, from acting to hosting, so there was no growth for me anymore. I had to close that chapter and move on to new experiences, then I started doing theatre and OTT. Right now, I have two movies in hand, so I am trying to balance OTT and the big screen as much as I can. There are no apprehensions about mediums; I love taking risks and challenging myself,” she signs off.