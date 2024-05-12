Mother's Day 2024: Priyanka Chopra to Bharti Singh, celeb mums who are balancing successful careers with parenthood

Being a mother is the most difficult job in the world. Imagine doing that with finesse while balancing a successful career. On Mother’s Day today, let’s celebrate wonder women from the entertainment industry who inspire us each day, proving that they can do it all. Wonder women of the entertainment industry

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global icon’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is her priority. But PeeCee is beautifully juggling work with motherhood. Proof of the same is her recent photo dumps on social media. Priyanka was shooting for two back-to-back films and Malti was there on set to support her mama constantly. Now that’s what a super mum looks like

Alia Bhatt

Another Indian superstar who has now become a global icon is Alia Bhatt. She has been unstoppable in the last few years and the arrival of her daughter Raha Kapoor has only pushed the actor to soar higher in the industry. Alia is one star kid who has proven her worth and talent, shutting trolls down once and for all

Anushka Sharma

It has been a while since we saw Anushka on the silver screen. But the actor has been working non-stop behind the scenes. After welcoming her daughter Vamika Kohli into the world with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actor produced Qala (2022) and also shot for her comeback film Chakda 'Xpress which features her as former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka, who is now gearing up for the film’s release, announced the birth of her son Akaay Kohli in February this year

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It is believed that women should take it easy when they are expecting a baby, as creating a life is no less than a miracle. However, Kareena was in the fifth gear! Not only did she work during her first pregnancy but also got back on set soon after her son Taimur Ali Khan came into the world. Bebo was also busy working when she was expecting her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. She is truly an inspiration to many

Bharti Singh

How can we miss Bharti Singh’s name when we talk about true inspiration? The star, who is fondly known as the queen of comedy, worked throughout her pregnancy. That’s not all! When she first got her labour pains, Bharti was on the stage of a comedy show. She welcomed her son Laksh Singh Limbachiya into the world in 2022. Just like his parents, Laksh aka Golla has also emerged to be a fan favourite

We salute these super mums, who inspire women of every generation to raise a happy and healthy family while simultaneously soaring high on their professional achievements. Happy Mother’s Day!