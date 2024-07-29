National Lipstick Day Special| Tanya Maniktala: Red lipstick gives me confidence to take on the world

To mark National Lipstick Day, Tanya Maniktala poses for HT City exclusively and talks all about lipsticks. Calling it her “comfort zone”, the actor, who was recently seen in the film Kill, shares, “I don’t really experiment with myself a lot but lipstick is something that I fall back on. I have so many lipsticks in my collection, there’s no approximate count that I have.” Photo credits: Aishwaryaa Nayak

She tells us that although she isn’t an expert in applying makeup, but is at a learning stage. “I have always been fascinated by the idea of makeup and I always like watching people put on makeup, but I am not very good at it myself. I am learning now on the job, but yes I do enjoy playing around with looks. It is one of the simplest tools to express your individuality. Lipstick is such a great medium. You can pick up a bolder colour even on your dull days and just that pop of colour can bring that omph factor,” emphasises Maniktala.

Ask the actor about her go-to lip shade and she reveals, “Any shade of red is my favourite. I love reds and pinks on myself. A red lipstick gives me confidence. It brightens up the entire look and you don’t really need much to go along with it. I feel confident in it and I feel like, ‘I’ve got my red lipstick on, I’m ready to take on the world with it’!”

“For an everyday basis, I usually go for a clear lip balm. Otherwise, if I pick a lipstick, it’s mostly the colour of my skin, like a nude colour. On the days when I don’t feel my best version, I go for a darker shade otherwise neutral. It really does affect the way I feel. Every shade of lipstick has a lot to do with your mood,” the 27-year-old further adds.

Furthermore, the actor shares that a recent look where her lipstick changed everything upside down was during one of the promotions for Kill. “It was the Mumbai premiere. The screening was for the cast and crew. I was wearing a plain blazer suit. We were going very simple with the look, a clean face. Then we were like, ‘Why not go for a red lipstick with it?’ It completely took it to a different level and brought the killer element,” she says.

Makeup and lipsticks have been a part of her life when she used to steal her mum’s products from the dressing table. “Like every other kid who gets into makeup, it always starts with your mom’s makeup. Me and my sister used to take out mom’s lipsticks from the dressing table and pull out terrible looks on our cousins. You do not really know how to use the lipstick so it would be all over the place. We would just try to do what we have seen in movies or our mothers do. That is how playing around with makeup started,” tells Maniktala.

The actor however swears by taking care of her lips as several products are manufactured using chemicals. “My mother has always believed that if you have dry lips, don’t go for a chemical lip balm but just apply desi ghee. That also works really well for me, I apply it on Sundays sometimes.”

Is there any unique lip shade that she has experimented with? “I have tried black but never stepped out with it. It was quite out of my comfort zone. It didn’t look great on me but I felt that it grew on me the longer I kept it on. Black is an experimental shade that I would love to wear and go out as well!” Maniktala answers.