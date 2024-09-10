Nato: Never thought indie music could get me so much love

Singer Neha Tomar aka Nato says independent music has given her the kind of identity that she thought was only possible with playback singing. Singer Nato recently did the UK Tour and came up with her new single

The singer, who returned from her three-city UK Tour recently, says, “I grew up aspiring to become a playback singer in Hindi films, but I fell in love with independent music. I grew up admiring singers Shakira, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. But, in India, there's a different kind of craze for Hindi film songs. During my solo journey with indie music, I understood the art more. In 2020, I started working on two albums — Nato is Here and Nato is Here 2.0 (2022) — with 16 songs. Many of them got multi-million views.”

In May, she came up with an album, Reboot, which was followed by her latest single, Won’t Look Back Now. “I never thought my independent songs can fetch me so much love. My songs Paris, Reboot, Latifa and Kala Jadu were received well during my sold-out shows. I may be touring the UK again and to the US,” says the singer.

Having performed with singer Kailash Kher, who she considers a mentor, Nato says, “It has helped my career and given me the needed recognition. I have opened many concerts for him, which gave me popularity and reach. I wish I get to sing with Kailash sir for a film someday. The faith shown in me by an artiste of his stature is a blessing.”

To get deeper into music, she joined Kaladhaam Academy. "I am learning Hindustani classical in addition to my Western classical training. My training of assisting in direction, sports as I have been a national-level swimmer, reading and dancing helps me in my writing, composing, performing and singing. Right now, I am concentrating fully on independent music and shows. By the grace of God acchi journey chal rahi hai. I am surely open to films as the opportunity comes,” she says.

On her journey, Nato adds, “We belong to Chandigarh but as my father was in armed forces, so we have lived in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ambala, Shimla, Pune, Srinagar, Bangalore, Kolkatta and Lucknow also where I had studied in Loreto Convent. I started as an assistant director but always to be a pop star. I worked with directors like R Balki, Ravi Shinde and others. I also worked with an associate in (music director) Pritam sir’s studio.”