New year getaways: Celebrities escape to picturesque locations for holiday cheer

As the holiday season approaches, celebrities often find themselves juggling their professional commitments with the desire to celebrate the festive spirit and spend quality time with their loved ones. So ahead of new year, we ask names from the entertainment world about how they are planning to use this time to relax, unwind, and create lasting memories with their families and friends. Smriti Kalra, Arjun Bijlani among others have planned trips for new year

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo is planning a road trip from Mumbai to Goa this time. "I have some friends coming from the UK and one of them is visiting India for the first time. I’m so excited to show her my city and so much more," she tells us. But because it’s a short trip for her friends, the plans of taking a road trip from Mumbai to Goa seemed feasible. "I will take her around the Konkan belt and food will be a big part of our trip. I think Goa is one of the best places to go to with a big group of friends because it offers the unique combination of partying and while being close to nature," she adds.

Geeta Basra

For Geeta Basra, new year this year is all about family and friends. "We are celebrating New Years in Dubai with near and dear ones. It's the most beautiful time of the year and we’re looking forward to having a relaxed holiday," she shares, and goes on to talk about her love for the city. "Dubai is vibrant city and during the holiday season it's all the more colourful. I’m also looking forward to celebrating the new year with people I love in one of the most beautiful places of the world."

Smriti Kalra

Smriti Kalra is surely an adventurer by heart as she is solo bag packing ahead of the new year. " I came to Sikkim on 15th and I am here with no return tickets of plan about where I am going to go on new year. I am so falling in love with Sikkim with every passing day so probably I will be in some village of Sikkim, but I have no idea which one," she shares. The experience so far has been very interesting for her. "I am living in home stays and chatting up with locals and meeting new people. I am visiting monasteries, dancing around the campfire on their local songs," she shares.

Asees Kaur

Asees Kaur is totally thrilled for 2024. "I have been working on a symphony of new music that I can’t wait to share with the world. But before that, I wanted to take a brief musical pause for a short trip to embrace the serenity of home with family on New Year’s Eve." Kaur did not share many details about her trips but she is says she is "really excited for it". She adds, "Here’s to the harmony of creativity and cherished moments in the coming year."

Arjun Bijlani

For Arjun Bijlani too, New Year plans include his family. "I am going to Goa with my family for New Year's this time. I will be there for five days, spending quality time with them and having a blast. I'm sure the weather in Goa will also be perfect for a getaway. It was much needed after back to back shoots and it's always a great idea to welcome new year in a happy mood with positivity and happiness around. So I am really looking forward to this trip," he shares.

Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih loved to travel around New Year because as it's the only time when she get to take a break longer than usual. "Before COVID, I used to travel internationally, but in the last few years, I have spent my New Year holiday within the country, exploring different places such as Udaipur, Gangtok, or Goa. But the fact remains, nothing beats Goa for New Year's," she says, and adds, "And this year too I will be going to Goa. I have friends living there and friends here in Mumbai who will accompany me to the destination."

Sreejita De

Sreejita De had plans to go to Germany for Christmas and New Year as her husband belongs to the place. "But because my visa has expired, me and my Michael (Blohm-Pape) have decided to welcome new year in Thailand. We will we going to Phuket first, followed by several small islands in the area. Island hopping is so much fun as these places are very peaceful and not explored by tourists. There, it's all about embracing nature, going scuba diving and reconnecting with nature," she excitedly shares.