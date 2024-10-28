Not Hrithik Roshan, but Pankaj Tripathi to headline Mirzapur The Film; Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya in teaser

Last month, there was buzz about a possible film adaptation of the beloved Indian web series Mirzapur. This was exciting news for fans of the action crime thriller series, especially because season 3 which released this year was a disappointment, as compared to previous seasons. The only problem that netizens had was the rumoured casting for the Mirzapur movie. Back then, reports suggested that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan might replace OG star Pankaj Tripathi as the iconic Kaleen Bhaiya. Many had even predicted a ‘disaster’. Well, much to the delight of fans, Mirzapur The Film has officially been announced by Farhan Akhtar with the original star cast. Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal reunite for Mirzapur The Film as Munna, Kaleen and Guddu

Yes, the internet has taken a sigh of relief because not Hrithik but Pankaj is reprising his character of Kaleen Bhaiya. He will be joined by Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya along with Abhishek Banerjee as the Compounder. But the best news, according to fans, is the return of Divyenndu and his ‘jalwa’ as Munna Bhaiya. In the teaser, standing in an empty theatre, the actor repeats his unforgettable dialoge: “Bole the naa, hum amar hain.” As most fans remember, Munna’s character was killed off in season 2. Many netizens had blamed his exit from the series for the failure of Mirzapur 3. Well, his comeback in the movie adaptation is definitely cause for celebration.

The teaser of Mirzapur The Film has now sent the internet into a frenzy. Reacting to the news, one social media user gushed, “Seems like marvel , its tv shows and movies are linked together ,similar concept ... excited to see what new they bring to us,” whereas another fan predicted: “Bhaokaal Machega cinema halls me..,🗿💀.” An internet user claimed, “Animal ka baap Mirzapur 💀💀,” while another stated: “Real King of Mirzapur Munna Bhaiya is back 🔥.” There were also some requests in the comment section of the teaser, with fans asking for Vikrant Massey’s return as Guddu’s brother Bablu. For instance, one Mirzapur fan shared, “Itna kharcha ho hi gya hai to humare bablu bhaiya ko bhi thhoda dikha do be 🥹,” while another comment read: “Isi bahane bablu aur pinky ko b le aao bhai.”

Are you as excited as these fans for the ‘bhaukaal’ that is coming our way in theatres soon?