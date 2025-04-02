Not ozempic but THIS miracle drug is behind Meghan Trainor's drastic weight loss: 'She looks unrecognisable!'

The "healthiest, strongest version of (herself) for (her) kids" — that's what Made You Look hitmaker Meghan Trainor, says her drastic body transformation feels like for her. If you too did a double take, after spotting her the Billboards Women in Music red carpet last weekend, just a quick scroll through her Instagram will tell you that the final shock value, has actually been a long time coming. Meghan Trainor's drastic transformation has the internet doing a double take(Photos: Instagram)

The comment sections are flooded in a 80-20 split debate — the first being those calling Meghan out for her alleged "ozempic face" and the second being those who are fine with her decision to go all out with her body transformation journey.

Coming to the first half, hate to break it to them, but they're...wrong? Right off the bat, Meghan isn't claiming long hours at the gym or a super-clean restrictive diet which has done the trick for her. Having been a body positive icon for years before entering her skinny blonde era, she truly has tried it all. It's a drug all right which has allowed her to achieve the body of her dreams, and it's a diabetes medication at that too. But it isn't ozempic. It's tirzepatide, a type 2 diabetes medication.

The brand she uses for tirzeparide received a shoutout from her as she addressed the criticism over her drastic transformation. What's different about this drug in particular? As per a People report, the brand used by Meghan is actually cleared by the FDA as a verified weight loss drug, making it significantly more ethical to use for aesthetic purposes, than say ozempic.

You may love her for chasing her dream body or hate her for no longer fitting the template for body positivity, but the singer and mother of two is making no qualms about "trying all the things" when it comes to her health and fitness kick. In a byte to Entertainment Tonight at the Billboards red carpet, she said, "I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea (about). I was working out so incorrectly for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always. Speaking about her desire to successfully "biohack" her body to slow down the aging process, she further elaborated, "So anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it. I just learned about the NADs (food supplement capsules). I was like, 'make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it'...I'm trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me".

So, is it not 'All About That Bass' anymore for Meghan?