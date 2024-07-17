Palash Sen: I never sold out to the film industry and even young musicians don’t want to be slaves to the system

Singer Palash Sen, who created waves with his independent music band Euphoria in the 2000s, says independent music is once again gaining ground in the country but many young musicians are scared to speak truth to power. “Definitely, independent music has become better. Everybody has started speaking about it. Young musicians don’t want to be slaves to the system,” says the 58-year-old. Palash Sen speaks about encouraging the younger generation in the music industry.

He acknowledges that there is politics in the music industry as in society. Asked if younger artistes have shared concerns with him, Sen says, “Of course, but they cannot speak. People are scared. Somebody in control can turn around and say tu zyada bol raha hai tujhe kaam nahi dunga.”

Sen thinks the way the music industry operates in the United States is better for artists. “In America, the film industry and the music industry are separate. Agar tumhe kuch karna hai toh apne industry mein reh kar karo na. If the film industry wants your music, it will buy it from you. It will not hire you like a slave ki baith ke ye banao.”

The musician is soon to revive his two popular albums Dhoom and Maeri. For the songs, Sen is collaborating with multiple new musicians. “There are going to be several young artistes who will be appearing. We are already getting multiple musicians to be part of Euphoria’s legacy. I have never sold out to the film industry,” adds Sen.

“Even if one percent of these youngsters understand what I or Euphoria have done, I think my job will be done. That is the best thing I can do,” he signs off.