Panjak Tripathi announces daughter Aashi Tripathi's stage debut with play Lailaaj: ‘As a father, I feel..’

Pankaj Tripathi is returning to his first love — theatre — with a deeply personal project. The actor, along with his wife and business manager Mridula Tripathi, has launched a new banner called Roopkatha Rangmanch, under which they will produce their first play, Lailaaj . But what's more exciting is that the musical comedy will mark the stage debut of their daughter, Aashi Tripathi.

“My journey as an actor began on the stage, in the simplicity of backstage chaos, borrowed costumes, and the magic of performing for a live audience,” Pankaj shared, according to multiple reports. What makes Lailaaj even more special for the actor is that it marks his 18-year-old daughter Aashi’s debut. Watching her prepare for the role, Pankaj said, has been both emotional and inspiring.

For Pankaj, whose acting career began in theatre before his transition to cinema, this new chapter holds deep emotional significance. Calling the theatre his “first love,” he said the project feels like life coming full circle.

“What makes this even more special is that our daughter, Aashi, is making her stage debut with this musical. As a father, I feel immense pride; as an actor, I feel a deep sense of responsibility; and as a producer, I feel the excitement of creating something meaningful,” he said.

“Watching her rehearse, struggle, improve, and shine reminds me of my own early days. Aashi’s debut in Lailaaj is not just a moment for our family, it is a reminder that every artist must fall in love with the process, and theatre is the purest place for that love to grow,” he continued.

Mridula Tripathi, who co-founded Roopkatha Rangmanch, echoed her husband’s sentiments. “As a mother, watching Aashi prepare for her debut has been a profoundly moving experience. And as a producer, I am thrilled to bring a project like this to the stage, a project that celebrates creativity, teamwork, and the timeless charm of live performance.”