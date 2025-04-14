Paramvir Singh Cheema on his Punjabi film debut with Sonam Bajwa in Pitt Siyapa: It will break the norms

Having been part of some successful shows like Tabbar, Chamak and this year’s release Black Warrant, Paramvir Singh Cheema has become a renowned name in the Hindi web world. The actor will be making his big screen debut next year with Border 2 and now he is ready to embark on a new venture as he will be making his Punjabi film debut soon. Paramvir Singh Cheema(Photo: Instagram)

On the occasion of Baisakhi on April 13, Paramvir Singh Cheema announced his Punjabi debut film Pitt Siyapa with Sonam Bajwa. Talking about it, he tells us, “I am doing a comedy film with Sonam Bajwa, and it will break the norms of the Punjabi industry.” Hailing from Punjab, ask him why it took him this much time to work in his regional language and he says, “I wanted to do something in Punjab, but I was waiting for the right opportunity. I wanted to do something which hadn’t been done before, with someone who had a different vision for me. Finally, I found someone who had that, and he told me ‘Let’s bring change’, and I was game.”

The film is yet to start shooting, but Paramvir is excited to do this for his homeland. Ask him if the feeling of homecoming has come to him yet and he shares, “It hasn’t yet but when I go on the set, I am sure that feeling will kick in.” Meanwhile, he is also excited to be changing lanes from intense roles to comedy: “My director has been telling me to cut the intensity as he says it’s in my eyes, and that is proving difficult for me. I have never been told this before, but it is refreshing. I enjoy the intensity, but I also wanted to do a comedy.”