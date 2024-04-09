 Pavail Gulati reconnects with his love for Basketball - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Pavail Gulati reconnects with his love for Basketball

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 09, 2024 03:37 PM IST

At the moment, actor Pavail Gulati is spending his time reconnecting with basketball

At the moment, actor Pavail Gulati is spending his time reconnecting with basketball, and admits he is taking inspiration from late basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Actor Pavail Gulati loves to play basketball
Actor Pavail Gulati loves to play basketball

Reflecting on his passion for both basketball and the arts, he shares, “My entire school life revolved around basketball, theatre, and dance. Basketball has been an integral part of my journey, shaping who I am today.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Basketball is literally my first love. I have broken my ankles too many times. In fact, I had to go through shoulder surgery, but I still couldn’t stop playing. Apart from keeping me physically fit, it really helps me keep my mind in check. It just fills me up with joy. It’s literally my therapy,” he adds.

Going on to express his deep admiration for the iconic Bryant, he says, “Kobe has always been my idol. His untimely passing was a heart-wrenching moment for me. If given the opportunity, I would love to portray a basketball player in a film as a tribute to him.”

Now, Gulati envisions a dream come true by combining his two loves -- basketball and acting. “The prospect of merging my passion for basketball with my profession as an actor is incredibly exciting. It would be an honour to bring the intensity and spirit of the game to the silver screen,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Pavail Gulati reconnects with his love for Basketball
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On