Pavail Gulati reconnects with his love for Basketball

At the moment, actor Pavail Gulati is spending his time reconnecting with basketball, and admits he is taking inspiration from late basketball player Kobe Bryant. Actor Pavail Gulati loves to play basketball

Reflecting on his passion for both basketball and the arts, he shares, “My entire school life revolved around basketball, theatre, and dance. Basketball has been an integral part of my journey, shaping who I am today.”

“Basketball is literally my first love. I have broken my ankles too many times. In fact, I had to go through shoulder surgery, but I still couldn’t stop playing. Apart from keeping me physically fit, it really helps me keep my mind in check. It just fills me up with joy. It’s literally my therapy,” he adds.

Going on to express his deep admiration for the iconic Bryant, he says, “Kobe has always been my idol. His untimely passing was a heart-wrenching moment for me. If given the opportunity, I would love to portray a basketball player in a film as a tribute to him.”

Now, Gulati envisions a dream come true by combining his two loves -- basketball and acting. “The prospect of merging my passion for basketball with my profession as an actor is incredibly exciting. It would be an honour to bring the intensity and spirit of the game to the silver screen,” he ends.