Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra make relationship official? Rumoured couple spotted at a brunch date with her parents
A few weeks after a late night spotting on a drive, Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra added fuel to their relationship rumours as they get spotted on a brunch date
Actors Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra set the internet buzzing with their recent spotting on April 17. Hegde, who was on a brunch date with her parents, was clicked by the paps stationed outside a restaurant in Mumbai. But what made heads turn was her rumoured beau Mehra exiting the same restaurant, a few moments later.
While the rumoured actor-couple didn't pose together, the recent appearance added fuel to the fire of the two of them getting serious about each other. Speculations are that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor brought Mehra, son of late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra, to meet her parents officially. Hegde was a ray of sunshine dressed in a pink tee with a smiley face on it, that she paired with a baggy jeans. Mehra also opted for a casual look consisting of a white tee, beige chinos and a cap.
This spotting comes a few weeks after Hegde and Mehra were spotted cruising the city together in a car on a late night drive, engaged in a conversation. The back to back appearances have got everyone wondering - Is it official?
The link-up rumours first began in 2020 when the duo was seen together at actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s house. However, they soon fizzled out but the recent outing has reignited the buzz.
Hegde, 33, was then reported to be dating a cricketer, with even wedding rumours doing the rounds. However, those were shut down soon. On the work front, she will next be seen opposite actor Shahid Kapoor in Deva.
As for Mehra, the 34-year-old has been a part of films like Baazaar (2016) and the web shows Four More Shots Please and Kaala. Previously, he was reported to be in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. We tried to reach out to the couple but they were unavailable for comment.