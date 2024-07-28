Priya Malik on four-month-old son Zorawar’s hospitalisation: It was a life-threatening emergency

Actor-poet Priya Malik recently took to Instagram to share a troubling update about her four-month-old son, Zorawar. The infant has been battling a high fever that has persisted for over a week, leading to a hospital admission. Malik details the distressing experience, and tells us, “He actually had a very high fever and it was persistent for a whole week. Initially, the doctors were suspecting that it was viral and we had to rush him into an emergency on the morning of July 20 because it had reached 103 and for a small baby, it was a life-threatening emergency.” Priya Malik with her son Zorawar

Malik elaborates on the treatment process, which has been ongoing for the past four days. “He was put on paracetamol for two days. He was given an injection, put on a drip, and then we came back home,” she explains. Her concern grew when Zorawar’s fever spiked again. “But then right after that the fever came back up again at 102 on July 22. So, we had to rush him to the hospital again and this time they admitted him because the fever had been so persistent for so long,” she shares.

She also reveals that doctors are considering a possible urinary infection and that the infant has been put on an antibiotic course. Malik expresses her surprise at the diagnosis, noting, “He’s only on breast feed and formula until six months, it would be shocking if it’s a urinary infection. However, I also think that he had some visitors coming over to meet him and by now I had started giving him in people’s laps. I think it was a lapse on my part as well. The doctor also said that adults have immunity to handle the weather, babies don’t.” When asked about the possible causes of Zorawar’s fever, Malik speculates, “We have a strong feeling that the weather has a contribution to it because it’s monsoon.”

In addition to dealing with her son’s health issues, Malik has had to delay her husband Karan’s birthday celebrations. “It was Karan’s birthday on July 23 and I had to put Zorawar’s monthly photo dump...we had to postpone all plans. It’s just such a disheartening thing to see your baby in a hospital on occasions which are meant to be celebratory,” she shares.

Malik also mentions the preventive measures her family plans to take. “The doctor has suggested that all of us in the family get flu shots. He has also suggested we not give Zorawar in people’s laps and avoid having visitors at home he’s absolutely fine,” she concludes.