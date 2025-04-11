'King mein bhi cameo karlo pls': Priyanka Chopra reunites with Hrithik Roshan for Krrish 4

Priyanka Chopra may have gone global years back, but for her OG fanbase back in India, she has, and will always be their desi girl. The actor's subtle professional move back to the Indian cinema-scape — if reports are to be believed — hasn't exactly gone under the radar. But from the looks of it, it's going to be quite the comeback. Priyanka Chopra joins Hrithik Roshan for Krrish 4, say reports

Speculations, still officially unconfirmed, have been rife about Priyanka's extensive shooting schedule for her SS Rajamouli film, with Mahesh Babu in the lead. There was also chatter about Atlee's Allu Arjun-starrer which she reportedly turned down. Now as per a Pinkvilla report, PC has officially been brought on board for Krrish 4. Priyanka joining forces with Hrithik once again, is definitely a moment in time. While there was a lot of back and forth with regards to the leading lady for the superhero franchise's fourth installment, it makes complete sense for the makers to have circled back to the OG heroine who had been leading the charge on all the Krrish movies so far.

The source quoted in the report shared, "Hrithik, and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship. It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board Krrish 4, as the story continues the journey of characters from Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish, Krrish 3, and now the fourth instalment. The actress was bowled over by the vision of Hrithik Roshan to take the franchise forward, and was ecstatic to see him take over the challenges of directing the film".

Fans for one, seem relieved about the sanctity of the franchise being maintained, though a recurring speculation has been the reason behind Priyanka aligning herself back on the Bollywood axis. Comments expressing the same read, "I'm just so happy PC is back in Hindi Cinema, we desperately needed an age appropriate quintessential Heroine and PC also wasn't doing that great in hollywood. It's a win-win", "You can taunt her for not being 'commercially successful' in Hollywood, but most probably all your favorite actors would not be able to gather 10% of attention, coverage and recognition she got in the US" and "PC ji King me bhi cameo kar lo please". Some negative Nancy comments however, read, "Hollywood mein kaam nahi mil raha kya" and "laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaye".

Late in March, it was also shared that not Rakesh Roshan, but Hrithik himself would be donning the director's hat for Krrish 4, thereby upping the scale and level of expectations from the project. The film is set to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026 and will reportedly also bring back the iconic character of Jadoo, after a gap of 23 years. Not just this, Hrithik will be seen in his chic Krrish-avatar, after a gap of 14 years, giving the audience, much to wait for.

