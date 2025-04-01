Priydarshan says he will start writing Hera Pheri 3 starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty next year

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has shared his thoughts on filming the much-anticipated third instalment of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise. He reflected on the immense expectations surrounding the film due to the widespread popularity of its predecessors, acknowledging that he never foresaw such a lasting impact. He also spoke about the challenges Hera Pheri 3 presents, primarily because of the audience’s high hopes. Priyadarshan has given an update about Hera Pheri 3

Interestingly, Priyadarshan was the director of the original Hera Pheri, which has heightened excitement among fans for his return to the franchise. However, he views this as a significant challenge. In an interview with ETV Bharat, he remarked, "I was very confident that Hera Pheri would work but I never expected it to become a cult film. It had decent humour and excellent performances. People never believed that Akshay, Suniel and Paresh can pull off a comedy because those days they were doing different kinds of movies. But it surprised them and the success of Hera Pheri was a turning point in their career." Priyadarshan is currently working on Bhoot Bangla, a film that reunites him with Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu.

After facing multiple hurdles, Hera Pheri 3 now appears to be progressing smoothly. On Priyadarshan’s birthday, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he would be directing the film. Initially, the project was set to be helmed by Fahad Samji and produced by Feroz Nadiadwala, but after encountering various obstacles and legal complications, it is finally back on course.

Discussing his plans, Priyadarshan stated, "I plan to start work, start writing Hera Pheri 3 sometime next year. It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. People are waiting to see Akshay, Paresh and Suniel again and we always say that it is easy to make people cry, it is easy to scare people but to make them laugh is very difficult and that too without using double entendre dialogues ..you have to make humour so pure and identifiable. Then, humor also changes, and the taste of the society changes. We have to catch up with that. Characters have gotten older and accordingly people should believe…these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”