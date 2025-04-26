Pyar Ka Professor actor Pranav Sachdeva: Micro-dramas can become a parallel eco-system

Actor Pranav Sachdeva, last seen in OTT series Pyar Ka Professor playing the title role, says after working on different mediums including, TV shows, theatre, web and films, the trend of micro-drama can be the next big thing. Actor Pranav Sachdeva

Currently filming a micro-drama in his hometown of Delhi, Pranav explains, “Basically, these are one-and-a-half-minute video content pieces, with each show comprising around 60 episodes, ending in approximately 100 minutes of binge-worthy content. This is a novel concept gaining considerable traction in India, with channels, OTT platforms, and apps actively exploring it. In countries like China, micro-dramas are already highly successful, and major players are now joining this movement.”

Elaborating on his current project he adds, "My show is for a new app, and its model involves offering initial episodes for free. Beyond entertainment, the concept cleverly incorporates an element of addiction, with each episode ending on a hook designed to entice viewers to watch the next. Internationally, these platforms often employ a paywall. While the subscription model prevalent in Indian OTT services might preclude a direct paywall, micro-dramas certainly have the potential to develop into a distinct and thriving parallel ecosystem."

While involved in the production and creative aspects of this micro-drama, Pranav has a specific personal objective. "My primary aim in pursuing this is to maintain a constant practice of my craft. It's akin to theatre on camera, offering a brief shooting window but the potential to reach a vast audience, connecting with millions within minutes."

Pranav's previous OTT venture garnered significant viewership. "Following Pyar Ka Professor, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, and I've received some very interesting audition opportunities. I'm also in the process of writing my next show, a supernatural romance, which we plan to shoot next year and in which I will also act. I also wrote and created PKP. There was a period where I was primarily receiving a certain type of work, not necessarily the roles I aspired to. This prompted me to start writing and creating the kind of projects I've always wanted to be a part of. We are hopeful that a sequel to PKP will also be commissioned soon."

His last film appearance was in Uunchai (2022), where he portrayed actor Anupam Kher's son. "Working with (actor Amitabh) Bachchan sir and (director) Sooraj Barjatya sir was like a dream come true. I began my journey in 2011 with Zindagi Dot Com and went on to do shows like Airlines (2013), Hadh, and Maaya 2,” says the actor who has also dedicated a significant amount of time to theatre, recently participating in two major productions, Devika Rani and Womanly Voices, directed by Lillete Dubey.