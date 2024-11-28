Raghu Ram on quitting Roadies: We were told to scream at people

Television host and anchor Raghu Ram recently revealed that he and his twin brother, Rajiv Lakshman, made the decision to end their stint on the popular reality TV show Roadies due to excessive interference from the channel. According to Raghu, they were pushed to adopt a more aggressive approach towards contestants, a style that was becoming increasingly uncomfortable for them. Raghu Ram was part of Roadies for 11 years.

Raghu and Rajiv were known for their tough, confrontational techniques when interacting with contestants, often challenging them in harsh and direct ways. However, the pressure to amplify this aggression ultimately led them to step away from the show.

In an interview with Untriggered with AminJaz podcast, Raghuopened up about why he quit the show after 11 years. He said, “In those times I have behaved in a manner with which people would have a problem with it. But I was doing a job, is it right, is it wrong, I don’t know. It’s the same thing, influencing, Poonam Pandey, I don’t know… If you hate me for what I did then guilty as charged. I am not apologetic to you about it.”

“As you grow bigger, you feel the pressure to cater. I felt it; that’s why I left Roadies. Rajiv and I walked off because there was too much interference. We were told to scream at people. It’s either that, or you have to dance to their tune. It's a good problem because you are a success, but now you are no longer you. You belong to them,” he added.

Further, Raghu said that what Roadies is today, is exactly what the makers want it to be. “It’s not what I wanted to make,” Raghu said.

He even admitted that his on-screen persona was a reflection of his extreme rage with society and everything he was going through in his personal life. "I was going through a f****d-up time where that guy (the Raghu on Roadies) was an extreme expression of my rage and relationship with society, with God, and with the concept that I felt I was lied to by society. So he came out, and it connected because I was honest... It didn’t come out because I thought it would work. Probably you are not connecting with it (now) because it’s not honest.”