Rajat Bedi accuses Mukesh Khanna of misquoting him over his move to Canada: ‘He used my statement to generate views’

“In an interview, I told him that I moved to Canada after Koi Mil Gaya ’s release. But he used my statement to generate views. He stated that I moved to Canada after being sidelined in the promotions of Koi Mil Gaya . That was very wrong. How can you do it just to get hits and views on your video?” he said.

Rajat, who has been enjoying a strong resurgence with Aryan Khan ’s Netflix-backed series, revealed that the old interview in 2023, was edited and circulated in a way that completely changed its meaning. “My comments were taken out of context,” he said, explaining that his casual chat about his career trajectory was turned into clickbait. What particularly upset him was how the narrative hinted at a fallout with Rakesh Roshan — something he insists never happened.

After riding high on the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood , actor Rajat Bedi has found himself in an unexpected storm — one that he says began with a “misleading” interview clip. The actor, best remembered for playing the antagonist Raj Saxena in Koi Mil Gaya (2003), has now clarified that veteran actor Mukesh Khanna misinterpreted his words about filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his move to Canada.

Setting the record straight, Rajat shared that he continues to hold immense respect for the veteran filmmaker. He recalled how Rakesh would often perform scenes himself to help actors understand their characters better — a quality he deeply admires. “I share a very good bond with Rakesh sir,” he said, adding that he was shocked when his words were spun into headlines suggesting otherwise.

As for his decision to settle in Canada, Rajat said it had nothing to do with the film’s promotions or industry politics, contrary to what the viral video claimed. He explained that it was a practical decision rooted in financial and personal reasons, not professional resentment. “I had films, fame, but no stability. It became difficult to sustain myself and my family, so I had to make a choice,” he had said.

After years away from the limelight — during which he tried his hand at real estate in Vancouver — Rajat returned to India determined to rebuild his acting career. With The Ba***ds of Bollywood earning him fresh acclaim, he says he’s just happy to be back on screen — this time, on his own terms.