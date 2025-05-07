Rajkummar Rao on Pahalgam terror attack: You can’t be politically correct about it

The Pahalgam terror attack has left actor Rajkummar Rao sad and angry and given an opportunity he will want to travel to Kashmir. Rajkummar Rao on his visit to Lucknow

The actor says, “So much hard work has been put into making Kashmir feel safe and a lot of tourism had started again. I know many people who went there and told us that it is so beautiful and safe. Given a chance, I would love to visit. Right now, we are caught up with things but as I get an opportunity will surely go.”

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi savouring chaat in Lucknow(Photo: HT)

Moving across the country, during his promotional tour for his upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, people are asking him about the terror attack, and he is fine speaking his mind. “It’s the worst thing that can happen and there are no two thoughts about that. People ask about it and there is nothing to worry in expressing our thoughts. The emotion is so strong all around and we feel so strongly about what happened so you can’t be politically correct about it. As actors we have been saying openly what we feel about the incident.”

Expressing his anger he says, “The whole country, as a nation, we are very sad, and it was very unfortunate, and we are all very angry about what happened. Those visuals are not going away from the mind. I have seen lot videos and stills, so bahut sara gussa hai. I hope such a thing never happens to anyone. My deepest condolences are with the family who lost their loved ones. We are in sync with the emotion of the country and all Indians.”

He feels sentiment may not have a direct connection with films releases. “If the film is well and people are excited to watch it will certainly do well. I don’t know if there is a connection between the current sentiment and film release. We entertainers are doing our best. And that’s the spirit that we don’t let the fear win.”

Rao’s next is about time loop and he recalls his own personal time loop. “I remember when arrived in Mumbai and then same routine of wake-up early, work out and start the hunt for audition work. That two-years loop was a mundane routine. Cut to today, now days we are in promotional loop. Thankfully, I am not stuck in that similar character loop,” he ends.