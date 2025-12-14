Ramesh Sippy reveals how veteran actor Dharmendra confessed his love to Hema Malini on the sets of Sholay

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has reflected on the off-screen romance between Dharmendra and Hema Malini during the making of Sholay , as the iconic film returns to theatres decades after its original release. Sholay: The Final Cut was re-released in 4k in Indian cinemas this week, marking 50 years of the 1975 blockbuster. While featuring the film’s original ending, the release also carries an emotional note of tribute to Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s romance during filming In a recent interview, Sippy revealed that Dharmendra’s relationship with Hema Malini was at its peak while Sholay was being filmed. He recalled that one of the film’s most memorable scenes — Veeru’s dramatic declaration of love — carried a strong personal undertone for the actor.

“He was in the mood. He drank a few pegs. I know that because I could see it in the way he climbed up and down the water tank. It used to scare me too. When I followed him up the water tank, he assured me nothing would happen and that it’s all acting. So, I gave him a free hand. Because it was his confession of love in front of everyone. He was ready to sacrifice his love so even Mausiji relented. Since this was his confession of real love, he put all his might into it,” Sippy recalled in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Sippy agreed that the performance leaned into method acting, noting that Dharmendra was deeply invested in the moment as it mirrored his real-life emotions for Hema.

‘It felt good for the film as well…’ The filmmaker also spoke about the moment when Dharmendra and Hema acknowledged their relationship after one of the shooting days wrapped up. According to Sippy, the revelation only strengthened the on-screen dynamic between the two actors. “What’s happening in the film, that’s also the reality now. So, it felt nice. I also felt it’s good for the film because the real romance reflects on screen as well,” he said.

Sippy had previously collaborated with both actors in his 1973 comedy Seeta Aur Geeta. In an earlier interview with SCREEN, he had also shared how he persuaded Dharmendra to take on the role of Veeru when the actor had expressed interest in playing Gabbar or Thakur instead saying, “You won’t get Hema Malini otherwise!”