Ranveer Singh shares cosy moment with Deepika Padukone on Fighter sets, pulls Hrithik Roshan's leg in unseen BTS; watch

Ranveer Singh has time and again proven himself to be one of the most supportive B-town husbands there possibly could be. The most recent example of this was the actor endlessly hyping up Deepika Padukone for her work in blockbuster flick Kalki 2898 AD, still running in theatres. A video now shared by production house Marflix, reveals a surprise visit made by Ranveer to the sets of Fighter where he takes the stage by storm. Ranveer and Deepika's unmissable coy chemistry has been winning hearts on the internet. Ranveer Singh's visit to the sets of Fighter was a power-packed affair(Marflix/YouTube)

The video features Ranveer, unsurprisingly dressed in a bright red tracksuit, crash the filming for Fighter's song Sher Khul Gaye. The song was among the keynote tracks of the film with the official music video featuring almost the entire cast grooving to its beats. Ranveer can be seen taking centre stage as he effortlessly picks up the choreography for the song. Soon enough, he lovingly invites Deepika to join him as the two match moves. Ranveer follows this up with a tongue-in-cheek apology to Hrithik Roshan, who is also prepping for the song on the sets. The video ends with Ranveer lifting Deepika in the air by the waist and attempting to swing her around as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

On the personal front, Ranveer and Deepika are gearing up to welcome their baby in September this year. Though the actors kept things under wraps for the first few months, a heavily pregnant Deepika has made several public appearances since their announcement. From promotions for Kalki 2898 AD to making it to a late night show of her film with Ranveer, Deepika appears to be thoroughly enjoying her nesting period. It is worth noting that the couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018 and will be welcoming their first child after almost 6 years of marriage.

Circling back to Fighter, the Siddharth Anand directorial with Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor in the lead, is available for streaming on OTT.