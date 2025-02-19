Rasha Thadani on diminishing value of stardom in social media world: It is a two way thing

Rasha Thadani made her debut last month with Azaad, and being a part of the social media generation, the actor admits that it can be tricky managing its pros and cons. Rasha Thadani has seen the stardom of her mother, actor Raveena Tandon, at a time when there was no social media. But with the advent of the virtual world, the stars have become more accessible. Rasha Thadani(Photo: Instagram)

Does she feel the value of stardom has reduced due to that and it has become more temporary like a 15 second reel? “There's positives and negatives to that. The negatives may be that the recognition may be temporary and everyone is easily accessible, but for the positives, you can communicate and interact with the audiences more. They can actually get to know you as a person and not only who you are on the screen, and they might like you for that as well, rather than just liking you for your on-screen persona,” she responds, adding, “Sometimes people may watch your movie or even follow you because they feel like you are a sweet person from your social media, or they find you kind. So, I think it is a two-way thing.”

However, she does admit to seeing the value of stardom changing due to social media: “At the end of the day, it is completely true. If you see either Prabhas sir or Allu Arjun sir, they walk in, and people are falling for them. It's a completely different world and that's because they are not available anywhere else but except the movie screen. If they post a single thing, the internet breaks because of the rarity of it.”

Due to the pressure of being on social media, sometimes celebrities might put out a personality different from theirs online. Rasha agrees to that, but says, “People know superficiality and if you are trying to be fake, they get to know it. The minute you actually try to be yourself and be authentic, it will be appreciated. The audience is smart.”

The actor gives a poignant example to make her point. “Why is Shraddha Kapoor ma’am loved so much on social media? It’s because she is actually such a genuine, humble, kind and pure person, and that reflects. If you see her social media, she has very less done up or make-up pictures, she actually tries to post more of who she is. And that works so well for her. It makes even me appreciate her more,” she ends.