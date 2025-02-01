Rasha Thadani on growing up as Raveena Tandon’s naughty daughter: ‘Main bohot shaitan thi, used to get thappads’

January 2025 brought with it a fresh list of new faces in Bollywood. One young star on the list, who shined bright on the silver screen, was actor Raveena Tandon’s darling daughter Rasha Thadani. The 19 year old began her journey in the land of cinema with Abhishek Kapoor's period drama Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. Rasha won hearts with her lovely expressions and killer dance moves, which reminded many fans of Raveena’s early years as an actor. Netizens are now eagerly waiting to find out what’s going to be the star kid’s next project. But they are equally intrigued to know more about Rasha, her bond with Raveena and what she was like growing up. Much to our delight, the star kid has now spilled the beans! Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Rasha Thadani opened up about her mother and shared, “She’s my best friend.” The star kid called Raveena a ‘cool mom’ who always had a friendly bond with her daughter. However, Rasha did get into trouble every now and then, like any other naughty kid. She revealed, “Of course, she corrects me wherever she feels I’m wrong or whatever like that, that’s a mother at the end of the day. But she’s just been my backbone.” When asked if Raveena is a strict mother, Rasha explained that she was during the star kid’s prime growing up years. However, when Rasha turned 14, Raveena ‘chilled out a lot’.

The star kid shared, “Hopefully by 14 I learned and if I don’t then of course I get yellings. But yeah, no yellings have become much… I used to get thappads when I was young. I used to bite my nails she would (tapping on her hand) ‘stop it, stop it’. All those habits. I think every mother!” Rasha went on to reveal, “Main toh bohot shaitan thi. Main itna masti karti thi, my god! Mummy papa hairan ho jaate the.” She went on to explain, “Agar mummy ne kaha ‘Rasha you will not do this’, ‘okay mumma’. Aur ek minute baad I would do exactly that (laughs).”

Rasha revealed that she can also talk about boys openly with her mother. How cool is that? Rasha and Raveena are basically best friends, like most mother-daughter duos should be. Well, we couldn’t be happier for them!