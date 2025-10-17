Rashmika Mandanna gets congratulated for engagement with Vijay Deverakonda in viral video, says ‘there’s so many…’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s natural chemistry gave rise to dating rumours several years ago. Ever since then, fans have eagerly been waiting for the beloved star couple to make it official. So when Vijay’s team confirmed that he and Rashmika got engaged secretly this month, it felt like a personal win to many. Since the last two weeks, every time the actors step out, eagle-eyed netizens zoom in on their engagement rings — Vijay’s simple yet stylish band and Rashmika’s giant diamond. Well, during the promotions of Rashmika’s upcoming film Thamma , the actor was congratulated for her engagement. Her reaction was priceless!

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her horror romantic comedy film Thamma with co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. During an interview with Galatta Plus, when the interviewer said congratulations are due, Rashmika looked confused. The journalist said he's talking about her perfume line but went on to ask if there's anything else. Hearing this, Rashmika smiled and said, “No, no.” But she went on to add, “Actually there's quite a lot, because there's so many things happening. But I'll take your congratulations on them all.”

Well, Rashmika’s cute reaction is winning the internet. Under this viral video, one social media user stated, “Look at her reaction kitne awesome yaaarr 😍❤️❤️😂,” whereas another wrote, “Cutie😂😍😍.” An intrigued fan asked, “@rashmika_mandanna ....why hiding it ...when the whole world knows about it ....@thedeverakonda.”

Rashmika and Vijay have worked in two films together in the past — rom com Geetha Govindam (2018) and romantic action drama Dear Comrade (2019). Time and again, the Telugu stars have spoken about the strong bond that they share. However, fans still don’t know how this real life love story began. Well, according to buzz, Vijay and Rashmika will tie the nuptial knot in February next year. We wish them all the love!