Republic Day 2025 | Tejasswi Prakash: India is a country where dreams come true

For actor Tejasswi Prakash, Republic Day holds a special place in her heart, with childhood memories that bring a smile to her face. She recalls, “As a child I loved the day as it was a no school day. And I remember waking up in the morning with patriotic songs in the background, traditional Indian snacks and a day of family time.” However, as she grew older, her understanding of the day deepened. “As you grow up, you realise what your country means to you and how blessed we are to be living in the world’s biggest democracy,” says the 31-year-old who last seen in the cooking-based TV series Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. Tejasswi Prakash

She adds, “Republic Day is a day to not only celebrate the institution of the constitution in our country but also a day of pride, to celebrate India and being Indian. This Republic Day, I will be shooting but I’m looking forward to a day of patriotism on the set.”

Reflecting on her career and the opportunities it has afforded her, Tejasswi speaks fondly of the diversity and richness that India offers. “India is a country of opportunities, manifestation and a land where one can dream big and can see your dreams come true,” she says, adding, “I am blessed that an actor I get to travel across the nation, receive love from people from all walks of life and I do truly feel that we live in a country that is so rich in culture, heritage and roots. Our festivals bring us together, our value for family makes us stronger and our beliefs shall keep the generations ahead grounded.”

When asked about her favourite patriotic movie or song, Tejasswi shared her love for the genre. “I love all patriotic songs as they bring a smile to one’s face and heart. I’m a proud Indian who doesn’t mind being in any part of the world and singing a patriotic song and saying ‘Mera Bharaat Mahan’,” she wraps up.