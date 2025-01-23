World's highest-paid TV star does not act, yet makes $75 million a year, beat Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Chris Pratt

Imagine someone earning $75 million in year. That is more money than what Margot Robbie made in 2023 despite her blockbuster success with Barbie. That is also more money than what Charlie Sheen made during his peak fame. And yet, one person - who neither acts nor sings or dances - has made in one year. And that too from a TV show. This is the story of the unlikely executive who is the world's highest-paid TV star. The world's highest-paid TV star in a puppet show.

World's highest-paid TV star

Simon Cowell, music executive, TV producer, and reality show judge, has been the highest-paid star ever on television for over a decade. For the 2012-13 season of The X Factor, Cowell pocketed a neat $75 million, the highest any individual has taken for appearing on a single season of any TV show. New York Daily News reported that Cowell's earnings included his royalties as the creator and executive producer of the show, which is how he managed to charge more than six times what Britney Spears was getting as a fellow judge in the same season.

How Simon Cowell beat superstars

The same season that Cowell made $75 million for X Factor, fellow judge Britney Spears - a bigger star - earned $12 million as the judge. Cowell was able to earn so much more because of his dual role as the show's judge and creator. Over the years, several big musical stars have signed on as coaches and judges in reality shows but none have earned anywhere close to Cowell. Jennifer Lopez is the next best, earning $20 million for American Idol in 2011.

Among actors, Sarah Jessica Parker is the highest-paid. From 2001-04, the actor earned over $57 million each season for her starring role in Sex And The City. Charlie Sheen pocketed $40 million for Two And A Half Men in 2010-11. Due to the smaller lengths of seasons, none of the stars of any streaming shows are in contention. For instance, Chris Pratt made just over $11 million for his lead role in Amazon Prime Video's Terminal List in 2022, while Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon each made $20 million per season for Apple TV's The Morning Show.

Simon Cowell gained fame as the judge of American Idol in the early 2000s.

Simon Cowell's incredible wealth

A judge of immensely popular talent shows like Pop Idol and American Idol, Cowell's claim to fame is creating two talent show franchises - The X Factor and Got Talent. He is also the founder of the media company Syco. Routinely named among the 100 most influential people in the world, Cowell was also behind the launch of One Direction, one of the most successful boy bands of the 21st century. According to Yahoo!, his net worth is $600 million as of 2024, making him one of the richest TV and media personalities in the world.