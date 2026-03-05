Actor Richa Chadha, who made her Bollywood debut in 2008, has spent nearly two decades carving a space for herself through unconventional roles. Now, the 39-year-old says she is looking beyond domestic boundaries and setting her sights on the West. Richa Chadha on Hollywood Plans: I’d love to follow Ali Fazal’s footsteps

She hopes to build a sustained presence there, much like her husband, Ali Fazal, who has featured in international projects such as Furious 7 (2015), Victoria & Abdul (2017), Death on the Nile (2022) and Kandahar (2023).

“I would love to follow in Ali’s footsteps and get something concrete in the West. Who doesn’t want that? He’s just been so amazing at straddling both worlds. Seeing him handle both worlds so beautifully is simply amazing in its own way,” she says.

Richa is not entirely new to global collaborations. She has previously featured in the Indian-Mexican-American film Words with Gods (2014), the Indian-French co-production Masaan (2015), and the Indo-American film Love Sonia (2018), all of which reached international audiences. This time, however, her ambition is more defined. “If I get a good script and character, working in Hollywood would definitely be something that I would love to do,” she adds.