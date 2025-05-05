Sabyasachi hints at Shah Rukh Khan's roaring look, while Diljit Dosanjh roasts Met Gala rules Punjabi style

It’s that time of the year again, where fashion meets fantasy, and celebrities try their best not to trip on stairs. Yes, the Met Gala 2025 is upon us, and this year, it’s not just Hollywood bringing the heat. Bollywood is showing up, showing off, and possibly outdressing everyone in sight. Two names making all the buzz? None other than King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, who are both confirmed attendees and their teases have already sent fans into a frenzy. Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh

“KING KHAN. BENGAL TIGER.”

That’s it. That’s the clue. Posted by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Instagram — the designer who’s dressing SRK for the big night — the post didn’t reveal much, but let’s be honest: it didn’t need to. The caption, “KING KHAN. BENGAL TIGER,” has already ignited theories and sketchy fan renders across the internet.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Instagram stories

Word on the runway is that SRK’s look will draw from Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary jewellery collection, which is as regal and maximalist as it gets. Think embroidered velvets, deep gold, and a tiger motif wherever possible — because if anyone can pull off camp jungle royalty, it’s SRK. Let’s not forget the theme this year is Black Dandyism, a celebration of exaggerated elegance, historic masculinity, and power dressing. With King Khan as the muse and Sabya bringing the vision, this could be the most iconic Bollywood debut at the Met Gala ever.

Diljit’s Dilemma: “Daso fer ki paiye kal nu?”

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is taking a much more relatable approach through Instagram confessions and pure Punjabi sarcasm. In a video posted to his account, the singer-actor (and now certified Met Gala guest) casually flexed his official invite and asked fans for fashion advice: “MET GALA Tomorrow. Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu; Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An.” (Translation: “Tell me what to wear tomorrow, I’m about to blow everyone’s minds.”)

Diljit, lounging in a hotel room, read the invite aloud with the enthusiasm of someone unboxing a new iPhone. He joked about the note inside warning guests that cellphone use is prohibited during the event — “Can’t make reels,” he laughed. He even compared the exclusive invite to Indian weddings. “Per person, per plate da hisaab hai (It's a per person, per plate scenario),” he said with mock seriousness.

And let’s talk attendees, Diljit will be rubbing shoulders with LeBron James, A$AP Rocky, and possibly Anna Wintour herself. Honestly, at this point, an interaction with the youngest Jenner-Kardashian, Kylie is not far from being a possibility. As for his outfit, he’s keeping that top secret (or maybe still deciding). But if his past fashion choices are anything to go by — oversized coats, sleek turbans, and designer streetwear — he’s going to serve desi prince meets dandy punk, and we’re here for it.

The 2025 Met Gala will be held on the evening of May 5 in New York City. All livestreams will kick off at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, which is 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday, May 6. Bollywood is coming for the Met Gala throne, and they're doing it with charisma, couture, and a lot of comedy. Stay tuned because the Met stairs won’t know what hit them.