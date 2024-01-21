Sachin Pilgaonkar re renders Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari: God sent opportunity

Sachin Pilgaonkar is revisiting his past after 49 years. After lip syncing to Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari in the film Geet Gaata Chal (1975) that he starred in, now the senior actor has re-rendered the song on the occasion of Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Pilgaonkar, who has sung over 200 songs, debuted in the devotional space and lent his voice for this Ramayan Ki Chaupaiyan Ram Siya Ram. Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar

"It is a God sent opportunity for me. Few chaupaiyans were picturised on me in my first lead role and people do relate these chaupaiyans with me, I feel. That's why the makers felt I would be apt for this. I don't know if I am a good singer or not, I do manage, I feel. I will be very happy agar yeh gaana bhakton ko Ram ji ki aur zyada le jaaye. Ek madhur bhav hai in me," he says talking about the devotional number. While the original was sung by Jaspal Singh with music and lyrics by Ravindra Jain, this song is composed by Deepak Pandit. He adds it was overwhelming to sing as such opportunities "can only come to you and you can't think of getting or chasing them".

Looking forward the ceremony in Ayodhya, the 66-year-old actor-filmmaker says, "I can't wait to go to Ayodhya but will go there jab Ram ji bulenge. Nothing can happen without His wish. U am waiting for the call. For now, I am happy that I was able to connect with Him through this song which is a big thing for me. I am proud of being an Indian and can't wait for the ceremony. I will be singing the song at home during the ceremony. Main aankhen band karke Ram ji ke darshan mann se kar loonga," he ends.