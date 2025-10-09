Saif Ali Khan gives fans a sneak peek into his royal childhood: ‘It was a big struggle…’

Saif Ali Khan has always been known for his charm and dry humour — and his latest appearance on Two Much, hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, alongside Akshay Kumar, reminded everyone why he’s one of the most entertaining storytellers in Bollywood. After going viral recently for that candid guitar photo Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on Instagram, Saif is now making headlines for his hilarious take on what he calls his “poor” childhood. Saif Ali Khan

When hosts Twinkle and Kajol teased him about growing up in luxury, Saif laughed and revealed that he used to steal money from his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s wallet — only to be caught by his mother, the legendary Sharmila Tagore. “Because he wouldn’t notice, but my mother would. She always knew,” Saif recalled, grinning. When Akshay Kumar asked why he did it, the actor quipped, “I wasn’t a very good boy; I was very naughty.”

And then came the punchline. When Kajol asked if he took the money for food, Saif replied, “They weren’t feeding me,” sending everyone into fits of laughter. As Twinkle teased him about growing up in palaces, Saif doubled down, saying, “They were unpainted palaces. It was a big struggle. It wasn’t air-conditioned.”

Despite the playful tone, Saif’s stories always circle back to his heavy lineage — a family that seamlessly bridges royalty, cinema, and culture. The son of the late Nawab and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and screen icon Sharmila Tagore, Saif continues to carry the legacy forward, alongside siblings Soha and Saba Ali Khan, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.