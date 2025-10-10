When Salman Khan refused to kiss Bhagyashree without consent, despite photographer's insistence: 'Have you asked her?'

1989 release Maine Pyaar Kiya's cult classic status remains untouched. Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in a still from Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989)

But what's even more precious, is the endless stream of BTS tidbits that come out of it. During a 2015 Rediff interview, Bhagyashree, who shot to overnight fame with her iconic debut in the Sooraj Barjatya directorial, opened up about how the concept of consent was not really a concern during that time. And so, her co-star Salman Khan was asked to kiss her by a very well-known photographer during a shoot.

She said, "There was a prominent photographer at that time — I don't want to name him. He had come to do a publicity shoot and wanted some of those hot, sizzling pictures. We were shooting in a hotel, I think it was Holiday Inn or Sun N Sand (both in Juhu, Mumbai)", adding, "That photographer was telling Salman to kiss me without my knowledge and how to hold me during the shoot and stuff. Both of them couldn’t see me and didn't know I was listening."

But Salman wasn't on board with the suggestion, His first question right away, was if Bhagyashree had given permission, followed by a recant of the idea as he refused to violate her space like that. She said, “Salman asked the photographer, 'Have you asked her?' He replied, 'No. What is the need of asking her? You do it; after all, it is just one shot.' Salman said, 'I am not going to do anything like that. You take her permission; if she says it is okay, only then will I do it.' ”