Salman Khan’s poster in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bathroom was replaced by THIS actor’s poster, reveals Bhaijaan; watch

Last weekend, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan graced Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. He had a gala time and made the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 even more special for audiences. The highlight was when Sunil Grover entered the set dressed as Salman Khan, leaving the superstar in splits. Well, much to our delight, comedy king Kapil has now unveiled some unfiltered fun that the team had on set in a ‘Bacha Hua Content’ video from the episode. In this viral video, Salman reveals how he was once shown a poster of himself in actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bathroom. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Yes, you read that right. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also a big fan of Salman Khan’s, like most of the country! In the ‘Bacha Hua Content’ video, when Kapil Sharma asked if Salman had seen his poster somewhere weird while travelling, the actor revealed, “Kaafi time pehle ki baat thi yeh, dekha hai ya suna hai, haan dikhaya gaya tha mujhe. Kareena Kapoor ke bathroom mein. Ghar gaya tha toh bathroom ka darwaza khol ke dikhaya tha. Jab woh I think she was about 8-9 years old, was a fan. Ab jaise 15-16 saal ki ho gayi toh wahan pe Rahul Roy ka poster aa gaya.”

Back in 2019, Kareena herself admitted that actor Rahul Roy was her first crush and she had watched his film Aashiqui (1990) 8 times in the theatre. Interestingly, we also came across a throwback clip from an episode of Salman’s game show 10 Ka Dum, which premiered in 2009, where Salman first told the story of his poster in Kareena’s bathroom. In this episode, Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor had joined Bhaijaan as contestants. In this old clip, Salman reveals how Kareena tore his poster and replaced it with Rahul’s poster after Aashiqui released. Bebo, on the other hand, replied, “But at least main honest hun.”

This was definitely a fun anecdote!