Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh and more drive flood relief action in devastated Punjab

Punjab is battling one of its worst flood disasters in decades, with swollen rivers and relentless rain claiming at least 29 lives and displacing more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts. As villages remain submerged and families are left homeless, the state has found allies in some of its most beloved actors and musicians. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Diljit Dosanjh

Ammy Virk announced that he and his team would support 200 families affected by the floods. “Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need,” he said in a heartfelt post on X.

Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in collaboration with NGOs and the local administration. His team shared on Instagram that while immediate relief is the priority, long-term rebuilding will follow once the water recedes. “Together, we can rebuild,” read the message.

Singer Gippy Grewal has sent truckloads of silage to feed cattle in the flood-hit area of Ajnala, while Karan Aujla is providing medicines, boats, food, and fodder. Urging his fans to join hands, he wrote Instagram: “I and my team stand by Punjab.” Sonam Bajwa also shared that she is donating to organisations that are actively working on the ground as rescue teams. Furthermore, the actor announced that the release date for her upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 has also been postponed due to the floods.

Support has also poured in from outside Punjab. Actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his solidarity, saying, “The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab.”

Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of several humanitarian efforts in the past, also stepped in. On social media, he reassured the flood victims: “Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet. If you need any kind of help, please don't hesitate to message, we will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis and we do not give up.”