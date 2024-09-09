Sara Khan: I never took a break from TV

Sara Khan, who is a household name in the television industry, recently joined the cast of the TV show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. The actor-producer hasn't done a lead role since several years. She tells us that she wanted to focus on other things alongside, but was never completely away from television. "I was just doing my stuff, I was making songs, I was producing things, I was travelling, and I was writing. I even made a movie called Asylum and made many more," she says, adding, "In fact, I was not completely off TV, I was doing certain brief roles in Spy Bahu, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, and Saubhagyalakshmi. I never took a break from TV and I can never take a break from TV. It has made me whatever I am today." Sara Khan

Ask her what drew her to this particular project and the 35-year-old tells us, "It is a mythological show, and I am playing goddess Kritikayein. This show is different in a lot of aspects for me, as I am playing sextuplet roles. It is a huge challenge for me. I love challenging roles like this."

Also Read: Sara Khan: Don’t understand why makers want to repeat roles or stories on TV

There are always challenges with a strong TV presence about having a fear of going out of sight, out of mind. "I have always been secure in my space. I have seen both name and fame with my stint in the show Bidaai as well as Bigg Boss, so I have never chased name and fame and I was always serious about my acting. I was around and I chose to be low profile by choice so it's not that I had just gone away," Khan opens up.

How does she balance her personal life and career, especially after a period away from the spotlight? "I balance my personal and professional lives pretty well; I avoid toxicity. There are very few people in my life whom I count on for finger tips. I mind my own business. I do my work and I live my life peacefully," she ends.