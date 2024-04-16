Shah Rukh Khan, PM Modi, Rashmika Mandanna and other stars who won the internet when they picked litter

Littering is a big problem in our country. Even though we have come a long way in spreading awareness about protecting the environment, many out there are still least bothered. So when a celebrity sets an example for their fans by picking up trash, on impulse and not for publicity, they deserve to be appreciated. Recently Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan won the internet when he displayed one such humble action. But he’s not the only one. Here’s a list of celebs who deserve a special mention for keeping their country clean. Celebrities working towards a cleaner India

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh was in Kolkata this week for his team’s match. After the match ended and before he left the venue with Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday, the actor went around picking up discarded flags from the stands. This video has gone viral on social media with many fans praising him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The man who initiated the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan deserves the most special spot on this list. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only raised awareness, encouraging the people of our country to work towards a cleaner India, but also picked up the broom himself to set an example on multiple occasions. He showed us what truly caring for the country looks like

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram

Ranveer Singh

Last year a video of Ranveer Singh went viral from the inauguration party of a salon. Before entering the venue, he stopped and bent down to pick up trash from the ground while the paparazzi clicked pictures. Some trolled him calling this a publicity stunt. But a majority of fans lauded the actor for cleaning up litter dropped by someone else. A few even credited his wife Deepika Padukone’s compulsion to keep things clean and organised for Ranveer’s behaviour

Rashmika Mandanna

Celebrities are often in the news for their airport looks. But Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna won hearts when she stopped to pick up a paper napkin from the floor before walking to her car from the airport after her flight. She was showered with praise by several fans

Rashmika Mandanna picking trash at the airport

Shaheer Sheikh

Back in 2021, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a video of himself picking litter from the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. He inspired many fans to ‘be the change’ with this clip, which soon went viral on social media. In the comment section below, some lauded the TV star’s simplicity while others thanked him for caring about nature

We hope these beloved stars picking up trash will inspire you to strive for a cleaner India.