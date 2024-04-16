Shah Rukh Khan gets company at Kolkata Knight Riders match in Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan found good company for the Indian Premier League match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Eden Garden. No, not Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday, like Sunday. This time, his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand was seen with him in the stands. (Also Read – ‘Shah Rukh Khan sent Jawan co-stars to hotel at 4am with a car full of bodyguards’: Priyamani) Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata Knight Riders match on Tuesday

Siddharth joins Shah Rukh

Siddharth was spotted in the stands accompanying Shah Rukh. He wore a dark blue T-shirt and a KKR cap. Shah Rukh stood next to him, wearing a KKR jersey. The two were seen interacting with each other and sharing their excitement.

Shah Rukh played the lead role in Siddharth's spy thriller Pathaan last year. It also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia among others. It also featured a cameo by Salman Khan. It was a part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, and was backed by Yash Raj Films. The film earned ₹1,050 crore at the worldwide box office. It also marked the return of Shah Rukh to the big screen after over four years.

Suhana, AbRam, Ananya at KKR match

BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday on Monday afternoon returned to Mumbai after attending a thrilling IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in West Bengal.

Following KKR's 8-wicket victory, Suhana took to her social media to express her happiness about the team's win. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted a series of pictures with a caption that read, “Winning at home.”

The album starts with some lovely pictures of her, followed by a video where she seemed breathless, perhaps reacting to a wicket falling. She also posted a picture with Ananya Panday.

Ananya also posted glimpses from the stadium and shared her excitement. Close pals Panday and Suhana wore black and white t-shirts with the team's logo. Ananya was seen chilling with AbRam and snapping selfies with him. She captioned the video, ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo. Winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling.’