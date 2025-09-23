Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji seated together ahead of their first National Award wins

Shah Rukh Khan is back on his hometurf! Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji seated together ahead of their first National Award wins (Photo: YouTube)

The actor arrived at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, dressed in a dapper black Bandhgala, signature dark sunglasses and patent ponytail. Accompanying him was businessman and old friend Sanjay Passi. The first visuals from the felicitation hall show SRK seated along side his long time collaborator and friend, Rani Mukerji.

Now this frame in particular makes for a special one, as today will mark both SRK and Rani's first National Film Award win, decades into their very illustrious careers. While SRK will be felicitated with the Best Actor award for Atlee's 2023 film Jawan, Rani will be winning the Best Actress award for Ashima Chibber's 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Speaking of illustrious careers, Vikrant Massey, also seated alongside them, also has a Best Actor win to his name, sharing the accolade with SRK, for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Interestingly, each of these three major categories have first time winners being felicitated.