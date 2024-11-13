Shaktimaan returns! But who rocked the red-and-gold suit first — Iron Man, Shazam, or Mukesh Khanna?

Shaktimaan, India’s beloved superhero from the '90s, is making a comeback, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic red-suited hero, is returning to the role at 66. While rumours of a Shaktimaan movie have been floating around, Khanna confirmed he's stepping back into the superhero suit — and fans couldn’t be happier. In a recent media appearance, he proudly wore the costume again, sharing his excitement about reprising the role. Was the Shaktimaan costume a copy of Shazam and Iron Man?

“This is a costume within me...I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me...I did well in Shatimaan because it came from within me,” he said to ANI. And while his red and gold Shaktimaan outfit might be one of the most iconic fits in the history of Indian superheroes, you might have seen it before — on none other than Marvel's Iron Man or DC's Shazam.

Evolution of the red-and-gold colour scheme

Captain Marvel or Billy Baston from Shazam! sported a red a gold superhero suit in Whiz Comics #2 (1940); designed by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, the costume consisted of a striking red ensemble with bold gold accents, including bracers, boots, a sash belt, and a lightning bolt on his chest. His cape was short with a gold-trimmed border. When DC revamped the character as Shazam in the New 52 comic series, Geoff Johns and Gary Frank updated the look. The cape grew longer with a hood, and metallic accents, including a gold belt and fasteners adding a modern touch to his classic look.

The evolution of Shazam!'s costume

Now, Stan Lee's Iron Man was released in 1963, and the superhero's iconic red and gold suit was more than just a superhero costume — it become a symbol of both Tony Stark’s genius and his larger-than-life persona. The first armour that was created in-story by Stark and fellow captive Ho Yinsen was not the popular red and gold. Designed by Jack Kirby in Tales of Suspense (1963), the armour started off grey; as the character evolved, so did the suit with legendary artist Steve Ditko bringing his own version of the design. Under him, Iron Man’s red and gold colour scheme was born, and the look stuck.

Evolution of the Iron Man costume

Now fast forward to Shaktimaan, which first aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, and quickly became one of India’s most beloved superhero shows. With over 450 episodes that saw the main character Gangadhar transform into a superhero, one thing remained constant — his red and gold outfit! While the costume’s similarities to the above mentioned superheroes might seem coincidental, there are clear connections of other Western influences throughout the show.

Shaktimaan's costume

Shaktimaan’s dual identity as a journalist by day and superhero by night clearly takes inspiration from Superman. In fact, one episode even copied a Star Wars Star Destroyer, and the sequel Aryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha was an almost exact replica of Star Wars complete with light sabres. Given this, it’s not surprising that Shaktimaan’s red-and-gold outfit shares strong similarities with Iron Man and Shazam's suit. His maroon costume, with gold accents on the collar, belt, and a sun emblem, closely mirrors the designs of these superheroes.

The parallels between the two are hard to ignore and netizens feel the same way. “Looking at the Shazam posters makes me realize just how much Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan was based on him,” reads a thread on Reddit. As Shaktimaan steps back into the limelight, the iconic red-and-gold suit brings nostalgic memories and fresh excitement, showing that superheroes transcend cultural boundaries. Here's a look at the teaser:

As fans eagerly await Shaktimaan’s return to a modern landscape — will his iconic red-and-gold suit evolve, or will it remain a timeless symbol of good triumphing over evil?