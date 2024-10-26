Shashank Arora: Diwali time is exclusively for my family

Actor Shashank Arora has made a clear demarcation in his life when it comes to devoting time to his family. The actor, whose film Superboys of Malegaon was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (Canada), shares how he makes sure to travel back to his hometown Delhi on occasions like Diwali. Shashank Arora

“There are three-four industry friends in Delhi, but this time is going to be exclusively for my family. I don’t get much time with them. Mumbai wale friends ko toh milta rehta hoon saal bhar, par abhi family ke saath rehna hai,” the 35-year-old shares.

Talking about his love for the city, he continues, “Delhi has such good food, and Mumbai has its own pace... both cities are magical in their own different ways. [But] I prefer to be in the Capital for personal reasons. So for me, Delhi stands above every other city.”

Ask him if there are occasions where his family travels to meet him in Mumbai instead and Arora replies, “Indian families are very large and scattered in different cities. I do invite them for my film premieres, or when I need some extra validation and love. Ya phir main Dilli bhaag ke aa jaata hoon, my mausa-maasi, everyone is there.”