Shruti Haasan on Justin Bieber’s internet meltdowns: ‘It’s not just a Bieber thing, it’s a planetary problem’

Justin Bieber, 31, has been making headlines again and not just for his newest album, Swag, but also for the deeply emotional and at times confusing posts he’s been sharing on Instagram. His fans are concerned. The internet is buzzing and while many are still trying to decode what exactly is happening, Shruti Haasan offers a wider lens. Shruti Haasan on Justin Bieber’s social media breakdowns

In a candid chat with Ranveer Allahabadia (BeerBiceps), 32, on his podcast The Ranveer Show yesterday, Shruti didn’t hold back as she shared her thoughts on what Justin might be going through. When asked is she likes Justin, she replied without hesitation: “I don’t like his music. And I don’t know him, so I have no opinion.” She explained further, “It’s (music) too happy. I think I heard that first song of his that put me off (Baby).”

But while Shruti isn’t a fan of his music, she empathises with what he seems to be going through. When Ranveer pointed out that Justin “seems to be going through something lately,” Shruti, 39, responded, “Oh definitely!” What followed was a candid, reflective moment. Ranveer said he understands what Justin is experiencing, but added that not everyone does. Shruti then offered this take: “You know, the thing is, and I’ve always said this — again not to play the boo hoo card — right now the world is in a very challenging space for everyone. And I feel that everyone is going through a challenging time. It’s just that when you put a camera on it, it’s just more obvious. But I promise you it’s not a Justin Bieber thing, it’s a planetary problem currently.”

In other words, Justin isn’t alone. His emotional turmoil may be amplified by fame, but it’s part of a much larger struggle that many silently face. Shruti further opened up about how she copes with dark phases in her own life — including a piece of advice that her legendary father Kamal Haasan has consistently shared with her. “Honestly, and I’ve said this in so many interviews, the advice he consistently says is, ‘don’t be afraid of pain, no pain, no gain’. If there is something challenging coming in front of you, face it, take it on. Of course, practically and don’t hurt yourself, but no pain, no gain. And you shouldn’t be afraid of the challenges,” she said.

As for Justin — the singer who was once the teen sensation adored by millions — it’s heartbreaking to see him battle inner demons in such a public space. But perhaps there’s some solace in knowing that he’s channelling all that pain into his work again.