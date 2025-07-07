Smita Bansal: We’d be on set all day, but younger actors want fixed working hours

Last seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, actor Smita Bansal recalls the experience fondly as the TV show came to an end recently. In today's time, when shows are going off-air in just a few months, her show managed to run for four years. Asked what worked for it, and she says: "Television is ruled by the writers. As actors, we come in much later. I can only say that if the characters are relatable and the emotions are strong, the show works. There surely needs to be a connection between us (characters) and the audience." Smita Bansal

Having been a part of the TV industry for close to three decades, Smita Bansal reflects on the evolution of its working style. "Back in the day, we would be on set all day and sometimes even night. Now, younger actors want fixed working hours. They want to do multiple projects, like web series and music videos. The concentration span is shorter; everything has to be fast-paced for them," says Smita, adding, "But I do see more professionalism now, which is a good thing."

In her career, Smita has played an array of roles, and while many female actors feel apprehensive of taking on roles of a mother, she transitioned into it quite early on in her career. Did she have any such reservation too? "I started getting offers for roles of a mother after Balika Vadhu. The show was so popular, and we received so much love that it didn’t matter to me. I was playing the mother of a 10-year-old, and it was organic," she admits, adding that being open to change has helped her get consistent work. “I’ve never picked up shows just to stay relevant, thus I have always got meaningful work," she ends.