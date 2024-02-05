 Sonakshi Sinha: Indians always loved travelling within country, chatter more now - Hindustan Times
Sonakshi Sinha: Indians always loved travelling within country, only chatter is more now

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 05, 2024 04:26 PM IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who went open water diving with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal recently, opens up on the experience.

Sonakshi Sinha is on a mission to live the best life possible, and that includes taking out time to travel as much as she can apart from her work. Before the recent wave to travel within the country picked up pace, she was already making plans to visit the Andamans.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha went open water diving with rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal.
She says Indians have always been up to do this, “The chatter is more now I guess. I feel people have always wanted to explore these destinations. Especially with Indians... we are so loyal to our own country and places. I have friends who love going to hill stations, the beaches in Goa, places in the South as well. The chatter though has just about begun.”

Sinha also took an advance open water scuba diving course along with actor Zaheer Iqbal while in the Andamans. “I realised it much later in life... I was 30 when it first struck me, that it’s important to do things for myself. I started working in films at 21, and wasn’t thinking of anything else in my 20s. I used to not take holidays, it was only about work till 30. Then I realised I cannot be working all the time. That’s when I started travelling so much, and worked on myself. I first tried my hand at scuba diving in 2020, and it was always on the cards to go to the next level. An instructor got in touch since I and Zaheer knew how to dive, and thus it became a study trip,” shares the 36-year-old, who was last seen in the acclaimed show Dahaad, and has Heera Mandi lined up next.

That she is in a profession which requires extensive travelling- acting- also allowed her to explore many places which she otherwise feels she couldn’t have. She says, “Shooting in hill stations like Panchgani, Hubli, Hampi, Visakhapatnam, Goa, Hyderabad...I have been able to visit many cool places. One place on my bucket list is the Northern parts like Kashmir. I want to go and see the beauty I have seen in pics, in real life.”

