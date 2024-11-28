Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani welcome baby girl

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 28, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Sonnalli Seygall and husband Ashesh Sajnani welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 27 in a Mumbai hospital

It’s the happiest time of actress Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh Sajnani’s life as the couple has welcomed their first kid together, a baby girl. Sonnalli delivered the baby last evening in a Mumbai hospital and both the baby and mother are doing in the best of their health.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani welcome baby girl
Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani welcome baby girl

Ecstatic about the arrival of the newest member of their family, a spokesperson for the proud parents says, “Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way. “

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. With the arrival of their newborn, the new parents are over the moon and excited to take on this new phase of their lives.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On