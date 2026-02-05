Exclusive| Ssunita Ahuja begins Bollywood Debut, shooting underway in Madhya Pradesh

In a major career shift, Ssunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda and a vlogger, has reportedly landed her first Bollywood project. Her debut feature film is set to be produced by Ektaa Kapoor. Ssunita Ahuja

Exclusively speaking to us, a source close to the team confirms the news: “Yes, Ssunita is shooting for a big Bollywood film. It’s currently in its second schedule after the one wrapped in Mumbai, and is being shot across in different cities, including Bhopal and the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh. She has been a part of the shooting for the last seven days."

On the topic of Ssunita taking on more work, the source adds, “She had already shot for a game show as a contestant for a popular platform, where she was teamed with none other than her relative, actor Krushna Abhishek. Ssunita was partnered with another young actor from Bollywood, but after shooting for just one full day, the show got scrapped. This film came her way as she was busy focusing on her temple vlogs. As the role was big she said yes to the makers and started to shoot in January end and February 2026.”

This news comes around on her alleged divorce rumours with the actor, which were fueled by cheating allegations. Govinda had previously issued a statement calling the reports "baseless" and a result of a "big controversy." The couple got married in back in 1987.

The subject of the alleged affair came up last November during a podcast. On the show, Ssunita mentioned that she had heard reports of Govinda having an affair with an actress. However, in a more recent conversation, Sunita Ahuja once again broke her silence on the matter. She stated clearly that she is aware of the affair, but clarified that the person in question is not a Marathi actress.



