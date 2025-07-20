Sumedh Mudgalkar on social media following influencing casting choices: It’s easy to feel unfair but not right

Sumedh Mudgalkar has been a part of the industry for almost a decade but the actor still finds it challenging to find new and interesting work. Recently seen in the web series Hai Junoon, Sumedh Mudgalkar admits that as a young actor, you don’t have to just compete with other actors to find work, but also with social media influencers today. While many actors have spoken against this trend, he has no qualms about it. Sumedh Mudgalkar(Photo: Instagram)

Talking about social media following becoming a pre-requisite in many casting rooms, he says, “Social media is the strongest tool that we are coming across in many aspects. But I do understand that a lot of commercial aspects have come in and some people do have a large number of followers and it might be beneficial in that. But I just tell myself that I better focus on things that I can and want to do, and don’t try to fit in every single frame.”

But does he find it unfair that acting jobs go to influencers over actors? “It’s very easy to feel unfair but it’s not right to do so. It will become a problem if you start pointing fingers on why is something happening, but it’s wise to understand that the world works the way it works. Things are happening for a reason, so I shouldn’t question why is something happening in a certain way,” he responds.

Elaborating on his stance further, Sumedh states, “Every person is trying to find their platform to become something and find themselves. Yes, there are influencers and content creators who are getting acting jobs over actors, but it’s because of the times that are there. At the end of the day, it’s business. If a producer wants someone particular in their project due to any basis, it’s their call. I cannot sit and complaint. I do have this naive belief that people would like to have me when I am required, and that’s where I would want to work too.”

The actor adds, “I want to work where I am valued, my work is valued. I have no problem in anyone else getting work because they have also worked hard. It’s wrong to say they don’t deserve it. Many people from other professions also try their hand in acting, and it’s not something new. Singers have also dabbled into acting, so why not for influencers? Give the opportunity to everyone, and at the end, who is loved and appreciated by the audience, will stay.”