SZA and Kendrick Lamar set to headline the Super Bowl show on February 9

Grammy-winning sensation SZA is set to join forces with Kendrick Lamar for an electrifying performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Scheduled for 9 February, the highly anticipated event will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, US. SZA and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb 9

A teaser trailer, released on Thursday, hinted at the dynamic chemistry between the two artists, showing SZA playfully dousing Kendrick with a sports drink on a football field. Their collaboration comes as both artists dominate the charts, thanks to hits like Luther from GNX and 30 for 30 from SOS Deluxe: Lana. Fans will also remember their previous successes, including the Oscar-nominated All the Stars and Doves in the Wind.

Kendrick, who delivered a memorable performance during the 2022 hip-hop-themed halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent, returns to the Super Bowl stage with high expectations. That show won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special, with credit also going to executive producers Jay-Z and Jesse Collins.

Creative direction for Kendrick’s upcoming performance will be handled by pgLang, the innovative company he co-founded with filmmaker and producer Dave Free, who has directed many of Kendrick’s acclaimed music videos. Jay-Z and Roc Nation will once again produce the halftime show, marking their sixth year at the helm. The rap mogul himself made history last year by winning his second Emmy for co-directing Rihanna’s show, alongside Hamish Hamilton.

In addition to their Super Bowl appearance, SZA and Kendrick will embark on a joint 19-city North American tour. The Grand National Tour kicks off in April in Minneapolis, concluding in June in Washington, D.C.

SZA will also head into the Grammy Awards on 2 February with two nominations for her single Saturn in the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance categories. To date, she has won four Grammys. Meanwhile, Kendrick is poised to shine with seven nominations, including Song and Record of the Year for Not Like Us and collaborations including Like That with Future and Metro Boomin. With 17 Grammys under his belt, Lamar remains one of the most decorated and influential artists of his generation.